Easter festivities: No service beyond two hours – Police tells Churches, Mosques

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has outlined security measures for the upcoming Easter festivities taking place between Friday April 2, 2021, to Monday April 5, 2021.



In two separate releases signed by it’s Director of Public Affairs, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the Police among other measures asked churches and mosques to ensure their services do not last beyond two hours.



“Churches, Mosques and religious bodies are expected to hold services not beyond two hours and in accordance with the details contained in the attached News Release,” she said.



The Ghana Police Service also entreated churches and mosques to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols with not more than 100 persons per service.



Again, the Police Service stresses that carnivals, beach and other amusement events are illegal and thus urged the public to cooperate.



