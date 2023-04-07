Easter festivities: Dampare tours transport terminals in Accra

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare has visited some transport terminals in Accra as part of Police’s interaction with drivers during the Easter festivities.



His first port of call was at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle VVIP station after which he will be expected to visit both State Transport Corporation (STC) and VIP terminals.



IGP will also be adding the 2M Express station as part of his tour.



Mr. Dampare will speak to drivers and management of the various transport terminals as they transport passengers and holiday makers to their various destinations.