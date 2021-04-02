Easter feast: Nzema East MCE sends wishes to Christians, urges to help the needy

Regional News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Mr. Frank Okpenyen has sent a goodwill message to Ghanaians especially Christians.



Christians across the world are commemorating Good Friday ushering in this year's Easter celebration.



Good Friday also known as Holy Friday, officially commences the Easter festivities.



The celebration marks the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Holy Friday is observed as part of the Paschal Triduum, which is the final three days of Lent and Holy Week on a Friday preceding Easter Sunday.



Members of Christian denominations including; Catholics, Methodists, and Anglicans observe the Holy Friday with worship services, prayer and vigil, fasting, and almsgiving.



But unfortunately, many countries are commemorating the event amidst the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.



In his good-will message, the Nzema East MCE who is also a devoted member of the Methodist Church asked for grace from the Almighty God on this special occasion of Easter unto all Christians commemorating the day and bless them exceedingly and abundantly.



The MCE urged Christians to use the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to develop the spirit of sacrificing and support the needy in society.



"Like Jesus Christ, our Saviour fought for our victory by taking our punishment and died on the cross on this day, let us take this season as a season to reflect on our lives, how much we have failed in our obligation to the Lord Jesus Christ", he said.



He added that: "Easter is an opportunity to show appreciation to Jesus Christ for his incomparable sacrifice, and to live in gratitude for his cleansing and forgiveness of sins.



"As we celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ Jesus, let us develop the spirit of sacrificing for the needy in society. Let us adopt the sacrificing spirit in Christ Jesus. Let us give back to society for what society has done for us".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to advise Christians especially the youth to be measured in their celebration in line with the spirit of this very important occasion.



He also seized the opportunity to urge his residents to continue to observe the laid down safety protocols of the COVID-19.



"I will use this platform to call on my people to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols and avoid visiting beaches and also organizing parties", he emphasized.



"I wish all the people in Nzema East especially the Needy, a happy Easter", he concluded.



