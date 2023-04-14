Easter Sunday celebration at Santamaria CACI in photos

Religion of Friday, 14 April 2023

“And afterward, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions. Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days," Joel 2:28-29



This was the main text that climaxed the celebration of the 2023 Easter Convention at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Santamaria assembly over the weekend.



All over the country, last weekend, held church services to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is popularly known as Easter.



Speaking on the theme “the power for the end time revival", Rev. Ebenezer Osei Attuah, the Circuit Head Pastor, Santamaria told members gathered that as Christians our life should depict our behaviour to prove God’s reviving flame in us.



Using the story of how Peter and John healed the crippled man in Acts 3:1-11, Rev Attuah explained that the two desciples were able to perform such a miracle because they were filled with the reviving flames of the Holy Spirit.



"The acted upon the power, they acted upon the word of God and commanded the crippled man to get up and walk...In this end time, that is how God will make his children," he added.



He urged Christians to perfect their ways and rekindle the rival flame even after Easter as the reconciliation brought by the resurrection of Christ knows no bounds.



“As Christians, our life should depict our behaviour to prove God’s reviving flame in us,” Rev Attuah told the congregation.



