Easter: Ghanaians urged to be exemplary like Jesus Christ - Mike Offei

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

The time has come for all Ghanaians, irrespective of political or socio-cultural persuasion to, “take up the cross and die a little for Ghana.”



And the timing for commitment to such conviction could not have come anytime better than this Easter season, when the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made by giving his life for humanity, is in season for commemoration again.



This is according to Mr. Michael Yaw Offei, a retired diplomat and Economist who used his birthday to call on Ghanaians to allow themselves to be exampled by Jesus Christ.



“As usual, this Easter, our Christian-dominated country will be observing the Easter and related activities. I urge that we do not just go through the motions as usual, but take time to do introspection and sobber up to the reality that our nation needs us to die a little for it,” he told journalists at the Premier Tennis Court in Tema on Tuesday.



According to him, “we should be exampled by Jesus Christ and lay our lives down for the common good.”



The interview had been given on the sidelines of a birthday party that was organized for Mr. Michael Yaw Offei. A well-attended commemoration, the birthday bash came off after a lawn tennis match, with some of the crème de la crème in national life gracing it.



Among them were former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh, retired Banker, Oti Boakye Yiadom, a retired petroleum engineer, Napoleon Wobil and businesswomen – Dorcas Naa and Awurabena Barnes.



“My message especially goes to the youth of this country because this is now their turn; you see all the senior citizens here have already paid their dues to the country in order to bring it this far. Some really died for their country and that is why even though things are not ideal, we still have the country intact.”



Mr. Yaw Offei who has worked with both the World Bank and the IMF before also advised that the sacrifices that Ghanaians make should include tolerance, fellow feeling, love and respect.



“This Easter, Jesus Christ’s love will be on display again and we have another opportunity to learn from him. Thankfully, as a country, we are very religious and in all religions, love is the central theme. Let the love of Christ example all of us to live at peace with fellow human beings and our environment.”



The brilliant Michael Yaw Offei said to thunderous applause from journalists.



The big-name attendees at the colourful birthday ceremony include Dr. Alphonse Kwao Dorcoo, former TOR boss, London-based Kofi Kakari; Yaw Baffoe, a respected businessman, Michael Adade Foli, hardworking captain of the Tema Premier Tennis Club, Sir I.B Armah, a reputable engineer, Maxwell Gidi, a financial guru, Dr. Thomas Mensah Afful, a medical practitioner, Dr. Michael Quarshie, a medical practitioner and Nana Ama Enyo, a management consultant. Kobby Sackey, a financial expert, Dorcas Rhule, a businesswoman, Deborah M. Sawer, Welfare officer of Tema Premier Tennis Club, Rhoda Ekuma, a businesswoman, Kwaku Duah, coach of Tema Premier Tennis Club, Desmond Ayaaba, a juvenile tennis star and Maame Darkwah Agyemang Duah, a businesswoman.