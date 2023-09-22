East Gonja: Residents of Kapito community rendered homeless due to torrential rains

Regional News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: Abraham Njonaan Nlenkiba, Contributor

Many residents of the Kapito community in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region are in a state of shock after several of their mud houses collapsed following torrential rains rendering hundreds of the residents homeless.



The rains which started at about 6 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023, lasted for 17 hours. (till Sunday, September 17 at about 11 am)



10 of the mud houses according to a resident reporter, Ben Naweel have collapsed entirely while several other houses have most of their living rooms collapsed.



According to him, many of the residents do not currently have living places and are perching with relatives elsewhere for the time being.



The residents allay fears that should there be more rain, the entire community risks losing every structure to rainfall.



He also reports that, on September 1, 2023, the roads linking the communities such as Adamupe, Kijodo, Kapito, Yakubupe, Kiito, Kuwani Naamu, and Kulpii to the District capital in Salaga were washed away by the rains making it impossible for motorbikes to ply the road till now.



The residents of the area, who are predominantly farmers, can not get access to the nearby market centres to sell their farm produce resulting in post-harvest losses.



They are calling on the authorities to come to their aid by providing them shelter live in.



They are also calling on the government and the District assembly to rehabilitate their only road linking to the district Capital, Salaga.