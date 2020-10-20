Health News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Easing of restrictions does not mean coronavirus has disappeared - Health Minister

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has advised Ghanaians to be circumspect despite the further easing of coronavirus related restrictions.



According to him, the notion created by some citizens that the disappearance of the virus coincides with the easing of restrictions must be debunked.



Providing nation building updates on October 20, 2020, the health minister said, “Despite a fewer cases being recorded with a low mortality rate, we are beginning to find some syndrome of people suggesting that the coronavirus has disappeared.”



“The futher easing of restrictions does not mean the disappearance of COVID-19 from Ghana because it still lives amongst us and we must continue to adhere to all the safety protocols,” Agyemang-Manu added.



The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event designed by the Ministry of Information to provide stakeholders with detailed updates on key interventions executed by Government.



Today’s program is on the theme “protecting lives and livelihoods in the midst of crises” and will witness key members of government’s COVID-19 Response Team who will use the platform to outline the progress made in fighting the pandemic after Ghana recorded its first cases in March 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.