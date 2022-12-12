Earth tremor hits some parts of Accra

General News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Some parts of Ghana's captial were hit with earth tremors in the early hours of Monday.



According to reports, the tremors happened twice on Monday in some parts of Accra, including Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Adabraka, and Mallam.



Some Ghanaians have been reacting so far.



Economist Joe Jackson, in a tweet, suggested he felt the earth tremor in Adabraka.



“Did I just experience an earth tremor in Adabraka, Accra? Did anyone else feel this?” he asked on Twitter.



Another Twitter user, Cynthia Prah, asked: “Was that an earth tremor?"



Journalist Ohene Boama posted on Facebook, "Something just moved under the earth at Asylum Down." A possible earth tremor?"



The body responsible for seismic activities in Ghana, the Geological Survey Authority, has not yet commented on the issue.



