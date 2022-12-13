Earth tremor: Public asked to remain calm

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has asked the general public to remain calm following Earth tremors felt in certain parts of Accra.



Some parts of Accra were hit by an earth tremor around 11 a.m. today, Monday, December 12, 2022.



Some of the places that recorded the tremor included Avenor Junction, Alajo, Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Accra Central, Mallam and its surroundings.



At a press conference, the acting Director-General the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Isaac Mwinbelle, called on the general public to remain calm.



He revealed that the Authority has sent a team of seismologists to gather the needed information on the magnitude and locations of the epicenters of the earth tremor.



“We recorded three earth tremor events today. The first event, which is the fore-shock occurred at 11:49am, the main event occurred at 11:53am and the after-shock occurred at 11:58am. This was recorded in various parts of Accra,” Isaac Mwinbelle said in the press conference.



Isaac Mwinbelle also mentioned some safety precautions to adhere to during earth tremors.



“We are urging that wherever you are when such events occur, you should either go under a table or a chair, and after that it is advisable that you go to an open place so that should there be any structural failures, you will not be affected by it. In addition, if you are in a tall building, it is advisable that you come to the ground floor and move out to a safer place so that when there is a collapse, you will not be affected,” he added.