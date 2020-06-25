General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Earth Tremor: Ghanaians share mixed reactions on social media

Some Ghanaians took to their social media pages to express their fear and experiences after an earth tremor hit parts of Accra yesterday evening, June 24, 2020.



Although this rare occurrence instilled fear, most people likened the earth tremor to the end of the world.



“Yesterday’s #Earthtremor brought to the fore the unpreparedness for the second coming of Christ. Death is inevitable; and any moment from now, we can die. Amongst the fun created & facts said around the #Earthtremor, we have to repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand,” a tweep wrote.



As most people were trying to understand the situation and seek safety, others merely joked about the “somewhat” terrifying experience.



“African Parents dierr any small thing that happens naa “Dum Plug nu”, an individual wrote.



“So does it mean, God will start judgement day from Accra Face before going to other regions? #Earthtremor,” another wrote.



“What if God came to take his people but he couldn’t find one,” a tweep wrote.



An earth tremor is a relatively small or short-lived movement of the earth’s surface caused by the same forces that produce earthquakes. Earth tremors are strong enough to be felt by people.



Scientists say earth tremors can occur when the force exerted on the rock mass exceeds its strength.



A Senior Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Nicholas Opoku has explained the three tremors that hit the country were ‘mild earthquakes’ which had a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.



Using the #Earthtremor, some of the tweets and reactions by Ghanaians are as follows





Yesterday’s #Earthtremor brought to the fore the unpreparedness for the second coming of Christ. Death is inevitable; and any moment from now, we can die. Amongst the fun created & facts said around the #Earthtremor , we have to repent for the Kindgom of God is at hand. pic.twitter.com/77YVMfux5v — Pogbruyne????? (@1realBoyD) June 25, 2020

The face our Kumasi people will make when they come to hear about Earth Tremor happened at Accra#earthtremor pic.twitter.com/HaNtDCLFm0 — Proctor (@itz_kolyns) June 24, 2020

Someone please share Noah's number with me wai...#earthtremor Earth Tremor Accra pic.twitter.com/tnRz6JKNBs — Moses Dickson???? (@Dickson_NKD) June 24, 2020

So does it mean, God will start judgement day from Accra ???????????????????????? before going to other regions????????????#Earthtremor pic.twitter.com/VHhhSjhKIM — Leeshay (@Leeshay55255462) June 25, 2020

What if God came to take his people but he couldn’t find one ????????????????#earthtremor pic.twitter.com/5RGxOBOboX — Sia Banku ???? (@MajorPapJ) June 25, 2020

Who else felt the earth shake? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) June 24, 2020

Earth tremor too ma Kumasi nigga bi bell me say make I gv am fire service demma number na demma building dey shake????????.. Eei #earthtremor #Earthquake — OB '20???? (@iamtherealob) June 24, 2020

The way menners scream for my hood de3 hahahah it I had a trumpet and I blew it in addition aaa nka by now squad die ooo???????????? @KobbyKyei_im coming for your trumpet lol I’m keeping it for the next one???? #earthtremor — Asantewaa???? (@DyzelNadia) June 24, 2020

