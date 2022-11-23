Early education and awareness program on the alarming epidemic: diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases

Health News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: dr. abigail wilson

Future Leaders STEM and Mentorship, a non-profit under the leadership of Dr. Abigail Wilson and committed to creating early awareness of the rising epidemic of diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases and high cholesterol in Ghana provided early education awareness on these epidemics at the Kumasi Anglican SHS and KNUST SHS on Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 respectively.



The awareness programme, the first of its kind in High Schools in Ghana was dubbed “Health is Wealth” was organized by FLSMP in collaboration with the Ghana Pharmaceutical Students Federation. An estimated 5500 students were impacted.



Prevention they say is better and cheaper than cure.



Empowered and educated minds on these chronic diseases will help students understand how local diet and lifestyle can contribute to their overall wellness and well-being at an early age.



According to NIH (National Institute of Health), more than one in four adults in Ghana has hypertension and 6% of Ghana’s population has diabetes. These two diseases are major culprits when it comes to kidney diseases.



Therefore, every high school student at an early age must be provided with the basics regarding knowledge of these diseases’ states. They must understand the causes and prevention of diabetes, hypertension, and kidney diseases. This is the exact service FLSMP and our partners provided last Thursday and Friday.



Not many people can connect that carbs turn into sugar in the blood stream and, when not consumed in moderation, can put one at risk for diabetes. Many people assume diabetes comes from candy and soft drinks alone, without knowing fufu, white rice, and kenkey all contain carbs that turn into sugar in the blood and when not consumed in moderation and without a healthy lifestyle such as regular exercise can put one at risk for developing diabetes.



The team also provided leadership and Mentorship sessions for the students to empower, inspire, and innovate.

Present at the event was Project lead Daniel Charway who emphasized the need to replicate the program across high schools in Ghana and the rest of Africa.



We leverage cross-sector and industry collaborations as a UN SDG 3 AND 4 advocate organization. FLSMP is dynamically affianced in developing and delivering strategies that remove barriers and ensure more extensive access to FLSMP programs so that all high school students can participate.