Health News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: GNA

Early detection of breast cancer saves life - Health expert

Women were educated on the causes and possible preventive measures of breast cancer

The Ghana Armed Forces on Wednesday, October 26, 2020 organized a free breast cancer screening for traders at the 37 bus station in Accra to mark breast cancer awareness month.



The screening program under the theme: “Early Detection Saves Life,” was organized in partnership with Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Rush Pharmaceuticals, Puma Energy, and Ghana Brewery Limited.



It presented an opportunity for women and men at the bus station to screen for the disease while they were also educated on the causes and possible preventive measures.



Dr. Philip Nyinaku, Coordinator Health Promotion, 37 Military Hospital, said about 5,000 people were screened last year when the hospital held a similar screening programme, detecting few cases.



“This year, we are teaching the people how to self-examine their breasts to enable them detect any abnormality on time, because early detection helps in the treatment of the disease,” he said.



Dr. Nyinaku added that the target is to get 100-150 or even more people both females and males to patronize the free screening process.





