Early detection and treatment of breast cancer will curb high prevalence rate - GFZA

Health News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: Nawas Abubakar, Contributor

More than 320 cases of Breast Cancer have been detected among market women in the Greater Accra Region. This followed the timely screening of over 2,000 market women in the Taifa - Burkina Market, Abokobi Market and La Markets in a bid to create awareness as well as sensitize the public about early detection, treatment, impact, and ways to prevent breast cancer.



The 5-day free screening which was organized by the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) in collaboration with the Afrah International Hospital from 23rd October - 27th October was part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month under the theme "Get Your Pink On”.



The free Breast Cancer Screening has in recent years grown to become the GFZA’s core Corporate Social Responsibility with the aim to ensure that the public fully benefits from the sensitization and the free breast cancer screening exercise at the various markets in the coming years.



It would be recalled that the GFZA did same in the month of October last year at the hugely populated Dome market were a high prevalence of breast cancer among the market women was recorded, prompting the team from the Authority to expand its coverage for this year's exercise.



Speaking to the media during this year's event, the Chief Executive Officer of the GFZA Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr said, "Out of a total of 2,000 screenings conducted, 325 cases were recorded at various stages. Subsequently, a number of the affected persons have since sought medical treatment through surgeries and chemotherapy."



He further encouraged the public especially women to constantly check for changes in their bodies and develop healthy habits to help curb the spread of the disease.



The Authority plans to extend the free breast cancer screening to other markets in the region in a bid to increase awareness on the subject matter to ensure prevention as well as early detection, and treatment of the disease.



