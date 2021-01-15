General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Early bird’ NPP MPs deserve commendation – Irbard

Irbard Ibrahim

Security consultant and TV show host, Irbard Ibrahim, has said early bird NPP MPs exhibited great "sense of national duty" with their arrival in parliament at dawn for the restart of sitting.



“I am particularly impressed with the great sense of national duty exhibited by MPs by reporting early today in preparation for government business.



“It is my hope that such enthusiasm will be sustained and replicated in all state and private institutions for the betterment of Mother Ghana,” Irbard wrote in a Facebook post.



The post was accompanied by photos of a number of NPP MPs dressed in white seated on the majority side of the house. Reports say they arrived as early as 4 am to take their seats in the house.



In the inaugural session of the house on January 7, opposition NDC MPs took the majority side of the house after ripping off name tags of the NPP MPs. Social media reaction has largely mocked the MPs for turning up that early for work.



As sitting resumes today, the question of which party is majority is expected to be settled by the speaker. With both parties having 137 seats apiece, the sole outsider is Fomena MP, who won his seat as an independent candidate. He has officially signaled that he will work with the NPP.