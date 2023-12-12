Early Graders Network sparks joy and inspires love for reading in Ghanaian Schools

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: Frederick Adu-Gyamfi, Contributor

The Early Graders Network, a non-profit organization in a commendable initiative under the "Open Minds Reading Club Project", has recently contributed to the educational landscape of the Akatsi district. The organization has donated a variety of reading materials authored by African writers to Asadame AME Zion Basic School and Atiame-Heluvi M/A Basic School.



This donation, witnessed by local chiefs, students, teachers, and other key stakeholders, represents more than just a gift of books. It is a foundational step towards instilling a lifelong love for reading among students in these rural schools.



The primary aim of the project is to not only enrich the student's learning experience but also to establish mini-libraries, thereby making literature more accessible and encouraging a culture of reading.



The participation and support of the local community, including chiefs and educators, underscore the collective responsibility and commitment to fostering educational growth.



Speaking at the event, Precious Akos Dominic who is the Project Lead for the Open Minds Reading Club project remarked that “Books are not just tools for academic success; they are windows to the world, offering insights, adventures, and opportunities for self-discovery.”



According to the Executive Director of Early Graders Network, Frederick Adu-Gyamfi the Open Minds Reading Club project is one of many interventions the organization plans to introduce to address the issue of poor reading skills, lack of reading materials, and libraries in rural communities to improve learning outcomes. He said the project will be expanded to include more districts and regions in the coming year.