‘Early’ Bawumia, Alan campaign could hurt Akufo-Addo government – Alhaji Suraj cautions NPP supporters

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The past few months have seen unofficial campaigns being waged on various platforms in support of either Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia or Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



The two are expected to go head-to-head in 2023 for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.



Even before the second term of the Akufo-Addo government reaches half-way, supporters of both men have been campaigning vigorously with posters and artworks making waves on social media.



The office of the Vice President was last week forced to issue a statement to distance him from the posters that have been in circulation for weeks.



Alhaji Ali Suraj, a member of the party has been following the issue and he is concerned with development.



In an interview with UTV, Ali Suraj who once contested on the ticket of the NPP in the Asutifi South Constituency implored the members of the party to channel their energy and resources into ensuring that the second term of President Akufo-Addo’s government is a success.



While respecting the rights of people to campaign for their candidate of choice, Alhaji Suraj said that it could prove counter-productive if some level of restraint is not exercised.



“I have my bias and I know who I’m going to support in 2024 but I believe we should focus on helping President Akufo-Addo finish well. I want to tell the grassroots to come together and support the president. People want to exercise their rights and campaign for whoever they think deserves the post but I think the timing is not right.



“If we continue doing this, it will disturb the government. Campaigning for a candidate now could bring division into the government to let’s all unite and support President Akufo-Addo. When the time comes for us to campaign for our preferred candidate, we will do it,” he said.



