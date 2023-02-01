EXPLAINER: All you need to know about the National Rental Assistance Scheme

General News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Government through the Ministry of Works and Housing on January 31, 2023, launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme with a GH¢30 million commitment under a pilot phase.



The pilot phase will cover the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Bono East, and Northern regions.



Under the scheme, rent payment advances will be made for applicants who are either in the process of renewing, renting a room/apartment or a complete house.



Government adds that the scheme will provide low-interest loans to eligible Ghanaians to enable them to pay rent advances, which will be repaid on a monthly basis to match the tenure of the rent.



GhanaWeb Business takes a look at the simple ways and requirements to enroll on the NRAS.



How to qualify:



To qualify for the scheme, an applicant must show proof of employment covering 3 months of payslips, proof of income (3 months of official bank statements or mobile money statements), or an audited financial statement (for business owners).



Other requirments



• Applicants must be Ghanaian



• ​Possess a valid Ghana Card



• ​Must be an adult of eighteen (18) years and above



•​ Verifiable employment and earned income



• ​Rent payable must not exceed 30 percent of the household income



Application process and how to apply



• ​The qualified person is expected to identify a property of their preference and notify the NRAS of same through a formal online application. (www.nras.gov.gh)



• An applicant must also complete an online or paper application form or submit two forms of national identification. They will also pay an application processing fee of 100 cedis.



• If an application is approved, National Rental Assistance Scheme will arrange with your chosen landlord and pay the rent advance directly and sign all required tenancy documentation.



• It will take about 5 to 10 business days for the NRAS to evaluate your affordability for the rent amount being sought and notify you of your application’s acceptance or denial.



• Once this process is complete, the tenant takes possession of the rental property thereafter and rent payment is always due on the first of each month to the NRAS.











