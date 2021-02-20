General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: GNA

EU supports six schools, launches 'Greener Environment' Campaign

Teh Greener Environment is to improve the environmental issues within schools across the capital.

Six schools within the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro in the Greater Accra Region, Thursday received support from the European Union (EU), to aid their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Union also launched a “Greener and Healthier Environment” Campaign for school children as part of efforts to improve the environmental issues within schools across the capital.



Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the materials to the schools in Accra, Ms Diana Acconcia, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, said the gesture formed part of the Union’s commitment towards assisting schools in the country to fight the pandemic.



“We started last year when the pandemic struck for the first time. We have been donating handwashing stations, face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment around Greater Accra and this is the continuation of what we were doing but specifically aimed at the schools.



“We think the schools really need this very much and we hope that they can make good use of it,” she said.



Items donated to the schools include; six handwashing stations, 24 waste bins, tissues, towel and liquid soaps, among others.



The beneficiary schools are Ayalolo ‘3’ Primary, Central Mosque ‘A and B’ Primary, Amamomo ‘3’ Primary, Ayalolo ‘1 and 2’ Basic, Derby Avenue R/C Basic and Richard Akwei Memorial.



On the “Greener and Healthier Environment” Campaign, Ms Acconcia explained that the project would be conducted in 25 selected schools in Accra.



The “Greener and Healthier Environment” Campaign, she said, was aimed at raising awareness on preventive measures to reduce community transmission of COVID-19.



It also aims at promoting good practices for the protection of the environment through recycling, reducing and re-using waste in schools, as well as creating awareness on waste segregation on the need to have a more circular economy and contribute to a better environment.



“During the next weeks, the schools will participate in the ‘Fight Corona Together- Art Competition.’ They will use textiles and plastics to communicate on handwashing, wearing of nose mask and social distancing.



“This is crucial now because COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in Ghana and we need to stop the community transmission,” Ms Acconcia added.



The project is being implemented by Environment 360, an environment-focused Non-Governmental Organisation. She assured that the EU would continue to contribute towards a greener and healthier environment in schools, through the development of awareness and education campaign, not only related to COVID-19, but to environment protection and climate change.



Mr Carl Selorm Dovi, Programmes Coordinator, Environment 360, said achieving a greener environment had always been the aim of the Organisation since it was founded in 2015.



He said the “Greener and Healthier” school programme would, therefore, ignite a few change-makers that would champion environmental sustainability in the country.



He said the Organisation would work hand-in-hand with the education authorities to ensure the success of the programme.



Mr Stephen Abamfo, Accra Metro Director of Education, who received the items on behalf of the schools, expressed gratitude to the Union and Environment 360 for the gesture.



He said the donation would complement the government’s support to the schools in their fights against the pandemic and assured them that the items would be put to effective use to protect both students and staff against the virus.



