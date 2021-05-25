EU inaugurates REACH Project office in Wa

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The European Union (EU) has inaugurated an office for the Resilient Against Climate Change (REACH) Project in Wa to serve as headquarters for all project activities in the Upper West and North East Regions, as well as parts of the Savannah Region, where project activities are being implemented.



The office, which was located on the premises of the Department of Agriculture, was jointly opened by the Country Director of German Development Co-operation (GIZ-Ghana), Mrs. Regina Bauerochse Barbosa, and the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih.



At an event, the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation, Mr. Pieter Smidt Van Gelder, mentioned that the edifice was one of the necessary conditions needed for the smooth implementation of the REACH project and that it would enhance performance of staff on the project.



He said prior to the inauguration, the REACH project operated in temporary office spaces allocated to it by the Regional Department of Agriculture since its inception in 2019 in the region.



“It is a pleasure for me to be here to inaugurate this office to allow project teams work under favorable conditions as they initiate measures for the general good of the respective beneficiary communities,” he said.



Mrs Barbosa, for her part, expressed appreciation to the EU and partners for the facility and for supporting the REACH journey with the GIZ.



She explained that the REACH project was operational in 14 districts in the Savannah Agro-ecological zone, which included all 11 municipal and district assemblies in the Upper West Region, two in the Savannah and one in the North East regions respectively.



“REACH is assisting communities to build resilience and mitigation measures against climate change, which would directly contribute to the sustainable development goals,” she stated.



She commended the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) for their continuous co-operation in the implementation of REACH project as part of efforts aimed at attaining the objectives set out in the National Determined Contributions (NDCs) of Ghana in the area of climate action.



Dr. Salih used the opportunity to call on farmers to take advantage of the project since it was aimed at supporting them adapt to climate change and protect their livelihood.



REACH is a project supported by the EU and is being implemented by GIZ Competitive Cashew Initiative (GIZ/ComCashew) and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in close partnership and collaboration with MoFA.