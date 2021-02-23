General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

EU, Australian diplomats insulted Ghana by attending LGBTQ+ event – Sam George

A photo of one of the diplomats at the launch of the LGBTQ+ office in Accra

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has chided the European Union in Ghana and the Australian High Commissioner for attending the opening of the LGBTQ+ administrative office in Tesano weeks ago.



According to him, the showing up of these diplomats at the launch of the LGBTQ+ office is an insult to the hospitality Ghanaians offer to foreigners.



Taking to social media to speak on the controversy surrounding the legalization of LGBTQ+ in Ghana, the legislator said, “Over the past few days, issues about LGBTQ+ rights have been topical with the opening of an advocacy office in Accra attended by representatives of the European Union in Ghana as well as diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner, Ghana. I find the actions of these diplomats an insult to our hospitality as Ghanaians.”



Sam George called for the arrest of both LGBTQ+ and persons funding their project in the country.



The lawmaker also entreated LGBTQ+ to respect the customs and traditions of Ghana.



“Homosexuals must respect the rights of heterosexuals who want the preservation of our way of life. Take your perversion and let us hold dear our customs, traditions and beliefs,” part of his Facebook post read.



