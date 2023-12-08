ETN Nartey to contest as a independent candidate for Ningo-Prampram

Politics of Friday, 8 December 2023

Evans Tetteh Nii Nartey popularly known as ETN Nartey, a trained teacher and co-founder of the Nat -Recycling Centre has indicated his readiness to contest as an independent candidate for the Ningo Prampram constituency in the 2024 general elections.



ETN Nartey is known for his resilience, dedication and passion. He is a person with a profound commitment to serving the people of Ningo-Prampram and its environs.



His journey has been marked by a deep-rooted desire to uplift the lives of the people of Ningo-Prampram. He has previously been involved in a few conversations with media houses where he disclosed his displeasure with how the district is being managed.



Through active community engagement and grassroots initiatives, ETN Nartey has demonstrated a profound dedication to understanding the needs and aspirations of the constituents.



He held many events such as Prampram Youth Connect, Vision369, ETN Public Lecture and a few others in an attempt to empower youth through education and job creation, enhancing healthcare accessibility, and fostering inclusive development.



His team has made a public announcement about an outdooring on the 3rd of February 2024, and this has left citizens wondering if he is actually going to announce his intention on that day.