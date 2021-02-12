Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

ET Mensah wins Greater Accra rep for the council of state

Former MP for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Enoch Teye Mensah

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Enoch Teye Mensah has won his bid to become the representative of the Greater Accra Region on the Council of State.



E. T. Mensah polled 58 out of 58 votes to win the elections on Friday, February 12 defeating Michael Kofi Mensah and John Mantse Akwetey who were his contenders.



The founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed his maiden nomination to contest the Council of State elections in 2017 but had to withdraw in the last-minute.



E T Mensah served as a Member of Parliament from 1993 to 2017 where he lost his seat to Sam Natey George.



Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed some individuals to the Council of State for his second term according to Article 89(2) of the 1992 Constitution.



According to the Constitution, the Council of State is to, among other things counsel the President in the performance of his functions.



It may also, upon request or on its initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament, or any other authority.



A press statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, the Acting Director of Communication at the Office of the President, announced that the President has named 11 persons including Nana Otuo Siriboe, the immediate past Chairman of the Council, to form part of the composition of the Council of State.



The full list comprises:



1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene



2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Former Anglican Archbishop of the Province of West Africa



3. Mr Sam Okudzeto, a private legal practitioner



4. Mr Stanley Blankson, a former mayor of Accra



5. Prof. Ato Essuman



6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu



7. Dr Margaret Amoakohene, a former member of the Council



8. Mrs Georgina Kusi



9. Mrs Alberta Cudjoe



10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI



11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah