EPCG Zone One Church Choir climax their 2023 biannual rally at Ave Dzalele

Religion of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Zone One Church Choir Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has on Sunday July, 30 climaxed their biannual church choir rally at Ave Dzalele in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.



The three day programme which was on the theme; "Revive Us again O lord, Heal and Restore Us As Choirs!!" was aimed at the spiritual empowerment of the members as well as the intellectual impartations which could hold the union firm in discharging their stewardships in evangelism through singing.



The event which started on Friday July 28, took participants through prayers and revival, health screening, biblical quiz competitions and choral concert among others.



Christian Dzah, the zonal resident after the celebration disclosed that the celebration also formed part of their activities to preach and evangelize through singing and also share ideas, and mobilise funds to support the development and growth of the union.



According to him, beside the spiritual empowerment, the union has also collaborated with Mater Ecclesia Hospital from Sokode Gbogame in organising health screening and education for the participant on diabetes and hypertension which about two hundred and eighty six members were beneficiaries.



He revealed that the union has already purchased and started hiring some canopies to generate money to enable the union support some young ones in the various groups to bridge the financial gabs dragging and scaring more people from joining the choir at the various congregation.



The zonal president also made mention of plans in grooming and establishing young choristers to serve as backup to enhance continues growth and sustainability of the choir.



The Presbytery facilitator Rev. Emmanuel Matthew Moh, who delivered the sermon at the thanksgiving service on the theme; "Search for the hidden treasure" asked the members to be dedicated to service at all time and fight a common goal to revive the church and the schools while making some expositions on the church's theme of the year.



The facilitator charged the participants to be very dynamic in achieving their set goals subsequently and should remember to let go off past events and lifestyles that stacked their progress, and pick up identifiable steps to prepare them for a good future.



At the close of programme, eighteen individuals choir groups participated in the rally. Certificates of recognition and honour were awarded to the winners in the quiz competitions and some dedicated members from the various choral groups.



It was also announced that the zone will represent the Presbytery at the National Church Choirs Rally scheduled to come off at Kpando Kpodzi on September, 2023 while the zone is expected to hold its 2025 biannual rally at Sokode Gbogame.