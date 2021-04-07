EPCG Good Shepherd Youth Ministry donates to Children's Home

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Raymond Nuworkpor, Contributor

As part of its activities to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the youth ministry of Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana, Good Shepherd Congregation spent Easter Monday with orphans at the New Life Nungua Children's Home International.



The group led by its president, Raymond Nuworkpor donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the home.



The gesture dubbed ‘Easter Feast Initiative’ is part of the Ministry’s programs to put a smile on the faces of the less privileged.



“Just as the good book entreats us to do in Matthew 25:31-40, we are here to spend the day with our brothers and sister and to present them with a few items,” he said.



The items donated included drinks, water, rice, oil, maize, detergents, toiletries, and other items.



According to Mr. Nuworkpor, the Youth Ministry will continue to extend a hand of support to them.



“This will not be a one-off thing; you will be seeing us more often in the coming days” he added.



Receiving the items on behalf of the home, the Executive Director, Nii Afotey Botwe II expressed his deepest gratitude to the Youth Ministry and the EPCG Good Shepherd Congregation, Lashibi.



“We are grateful for your kind gesture, even in these hard times of COVID-19 you still extended a helping hand to us, thank you,” he said.



The visit was an epiphany for members of the ministry as many realized how privilege they were and joyful moments for the children at the New Life Nungua Children's Home.