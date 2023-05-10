EPA to close down churches operating without permit

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The EPA says churches without permit must regularise their operation

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has disclosed that it will close down churches operating without a permit in the Volta Region.



In an interview with the media, the Director of EPA in the Volta Region, Hope Smith Lomotey, said the move by his office was necessitated after some churches in the region failed to comply with the required standards of operating a church under the EPA’s regulations.



Mr Lomotey also noted that, although some churches have acquired permits to operate in authorised areas, they are yet to renew their permits and may also be affected by the agency’s enforcement.



According to him, church leaders must apply for a permit before establishing their churches.



He added that the move was also to address complaints of excessive noise caused by churches in unauthorised locations bothering residents, especially at night.



“Some churches have applied for permits, others have not, so we are regularising those who have not".



“The challenge we have is that most of these churches, they establish before they apply for regularisation,” he explained.