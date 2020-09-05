Regional News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

EPA holds public hearing on proposed underground gold mining project at Abreshia

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has organized a public hearing on the proposed underground gold mining and processing project by "Gan He Mining Resources Development Company Limited" at Abreshia in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.



The project would be carried out at Huntado, Asuonkrom and Abreshia communities and is expected to cover about 64 kilometer square land in the Western Region.



The proposed underground Mine operation would not require the relocation of any major settlement and about 450 youth in the firms host communities would be employed.



When "Gan He Mining Resources Development Company Limited" commence operations, the government would receive 22 million United States dollars as tax revenue and 12 million United States dollars would be paid to landowners as royalties.



The Acting Director of EPA, Tarkwa, Mr Prosper Nkrumah, explained that the programme was in accordance with regulations 17 (1a and 1c) of the Environmental Assessment Regulations 1999 (LI 1652) and Ghana's Environmental Assessment procedures.



He indicated that the forum should have been opened to the general public, interested parties and groups to attend and make their views and concerns known.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions on public gathering, EPA opted to hold the forum online via zoom to provide the virtual space for the collection of views from the general public for the proposed project, he said.



The Acting Director of EPA implored the company to make their presentation in a very clear and concise manner to facilitate easy understanding.



He urged the public to scrutinize and offer constructive inputs in a civil manner, so they could achieve a win-win situation that will guarantee economic growth, social equity and environmental protection should the company be granted the permit.



The Administrative Manager for Gan He Mining Resources Development Company Limited, Mr Amin Ayamga, however, assured the citizenry that they would work closely with their stakeholders and address all challenges that might raise.



He said the company through the Municipal Assembly would assist the security agencies to combat the increasing crime rate in Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.



Mr Ayamga added that through its cooperate social responsibility plan, they would provide vocational skills to the youth and residents and also support other income generation activities.



Most of the residents in the affected communities appealed to the company to adhere to all the agreement they have documented as their source of livelihood would be taken away because of the mining activities.



Nana Kwame Ampong I, Saamang hene, who represented the Paramount chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Council, Tetrete Okuamoa Sakyim, urged Gan He Mining Resources Development Company Limited to comply with the rules and regulation outlined by the regulatory authorities in order to ensure peace and stability in the area when they begin operations.





