EPA cautions pregnant women, others over recent air quality

Health News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Ghana Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cautioned vulnerable groups in Ghana to reduce outdoor activities due to unhealthy air quality recorded by their agency.



In a statement, EPA said the air quality index recorded at the EPA’s Monitoring Site showed an increase from unhealthy to very unhealthy for sensitive groups from February 17-19, 2023.



“High particulate levels may cause irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, and vulnerable groups such as people with asthma, lung disease, older adults, children, and pregnant women are considered at greater risk” the statement continued.



As such the agency said precautionary measures such as using pollution masks, goggles for eye protection, or the use of air purifiers can help protect one against unhealthy air.



Meanwhile, the Greater Accra region of Ghana has been ranked as the worst major city in the world with very unhealthy air quality.



With 212 points, Ghana tops the US AQI table with Lahore and Pakistan following closely with 211in the Very Unhealthy Category.



On Monday, February 13, 2023, the Ghana Meteorological Agency observed high-pressure systems around the Northern Regions of Africa, which were projected to stir up dust over the dust source region. These conditions are expected to persist at varying intensities over the next few days but it is expected that there will be a relaxation in the intensity during the week and consequently.



Due to these weather conditions, he advised the general public to keep hydrated, follow fire safety precautions, cover foods or water to prevent dust from settling on them, wash fruits thoroughly before taking them, and people allergic to dust are to wear nose masks to reduce the effect on them.