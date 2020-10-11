General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

EP Church Moderator is dead

Reverend Dr Seth Senyo Agid, Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church

The Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Reverend Dr Seth Senyo Agidi, has died.



He died on Saturday, October 10 at the Ho Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted for a short illness.



A notice released by the Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, Reverend Dr E.A.K Amey, said an emergency General Assembly of the Executive Council has been scheduled for Thursday, October 15 “to deliberate on the way forward”.



He was elected in August 2014 and inducted into office on 11th January 2015 as the 13th Moderator of the Church, to serve a six-year term.



Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi’s tenure in office was to end on December 13, 2020 for Rev Lt Col Dr Bliss Divine Agbeko to take over.





