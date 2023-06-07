EOCO releases new list of wanted persons

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has released a new list of persons on its wanted list.



The list, containing the details of two men, was shared on Twitter on June 6, 2023.



The two men are Desmond Obukowo and Nosa Justice Iyoha.



According to the EOCO, the two are wanted for their alleged offence of defrauding by false pretense and their involvement in money laundering.



The anti-graft outfit added that any person with information on the said persons should contact their Head Office located adjacent to Old Parliament House Barnes Road, Accra, or the nearest police station.



It may be recalled that EOCO, last month, released a list of persons on its wanted list.



It contained details of three men, namely: Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng, a.k.a Chilling.



See the photos and further details about the men below:





The following persons are wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office. pic.twitter.com/KNQUG75F3t — EOCOghana (@EOCOghana) June 6, 2023

