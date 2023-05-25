EOCO nabs suspected human trafficking syndicate in Accra

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A joint operation involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Police Service has led to the arrest of 49 suspected human traffickers.



A statement issued by EOCO said the suspects who are all Nigerians are between the ages of 18 and 34 years.



They include 47 males and 2 females, the statement revealed.



The suspects were allegedly engaged in human trafficking and cyber-related crimes, EOCO said.



The team retrieved 70 laptops, two salon cars, 51 mobile phones, 9 internet modems, and other gadgets.



Investigation into the matter revealed that 45 of the persons were victims of trafficking whereas, four were suspected traffickers.



The victims EOCO stated have been reunited with their families in Nigeria.



Meanwhile, the four suspected traffickers, Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi and Evbuomwan Idowu have been arraigned before the court.



According to EOCO, the victims were lured into the country with the promise of securing them jobs but were forced to engage in cyber-crime activities.



They were also allegedly tortured and physically abused, the statement from EOCO claimed.







