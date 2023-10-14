EOCO declares dismissed university registrar with fake degrees wanted

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Economic and Oraginsed Crime Office (EOCO), has declared a former Senior Assistant Registrar of C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), in Navrongo wanted.



Michael Adusei Boadu otherwise known as Dr Michael Adusei Boadu was in May 2023, sacked by the University as a Senior Assistant Registrar for presenting fake certificates.



He was also ordered to refund the monies paid to him as salary and allowances for the one year he worked with the University.



The decision of the university was contained in a termination letter addressed to Dr. Boadu dated January 9, 2023. It also ordered Dr. Boadu to “stop parading himself as a staff of the University”.



“You are also required to refund all the salaries and allowances you fraudulently drew from the University from December 2021 to December 2022 to the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences GCB Bank Account number: 9021130002211.



“The amount you are required to refund is Two hundred and Thirty-one thousand, One hundred and Eighty-two Ghana Cedis, Sixty-Four Pesewas (231,182,64.00). You may submit a payment plan to cover the full amount paid to you to the Director of Finance not later than January 15, 2023,” the university’s registrar, Dr. V.A. Ankamah Lomotey, wrote.



Dr. Michael Boadu’s Bachelor of Laws and Master of Public Administration certificates from the University of Ghana (UG), were found not to be genuine.



