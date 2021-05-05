EMPAG reacts to Christ Embassy’s 'Pneumatica Night'

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Events and Meetings Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG) has reacted to an event held by the Christ Embassy’s Youth branch at the Fantasy Dome on April 30, 2021.



The Ghana Police Service has since locked up the premises where the event was held and commenced investigations into the breach of COVID restrictions.



But EMPAG in a statement issued stated it does not condone the flagrant disregard and flouting of COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the government.



“While we commend the Ghana Police for the swift action it has taken to investigate the matter, we entreat all our members and all event organizers and venue owners to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as agreed with the Ghana Tourism Authority.”



“The world is not out of the woods yet and we must not let our guard down as a country as we battle to overcome this pandemic. Recent happenings in some parts of the world make it apparent that uncontrolled public events in a time like this can have dire consequences for human life. It is our hope that the quality of our decisions as event organizers will reflect these lessons and more going forward,” parts of the statement read.



The Association however reiterated its readiness to engage with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture on the unimpaired implementation of the COVID-19 event protocols and guidelines.



Read the full statement below:



Christ Embassy’s Pneumatica Night at Fantasy Dome



The Events and Meetings Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG) has noted with grave concern a video on YouTube of an event held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra on Friday, April 30 2021, following which the Fantasy Dome has been closed down temporarily by city and national authorities.



The event, which was called ‘Pneumatica Night 2021’, was organised by the Christ Embassy Youth Church, Airport City. The video ostensibly shows thousands of people in the Fantasy Dome with no social distancing and minimal mask wearing in total disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols stipulated for public events.



EMPAG would like to state categorically that it does not condone the flagrant disregard and flouting of COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the government. While we commend the Ghana Police for the swift action it has taken to investigate the matter, we entreat all our members and all event organizers and venue owners to adhere strictly to the COVID19 protocols and guidelines as agreed with the Ghana Tourism Authority.



The world is not out of the woods yet and we must not let our guard down as a country as we battle to overcome this pandemic. Recent happenings in some parts of the world make it apparent that uncontrolled public events in a time like this can have dire consequences for human life. It is our hope that the quality of our decisions as event organizers will reflect these lessons and more going forward.



EMPAG would like to use this opportunity to reiterate its readiness to engage with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture on the unimpaired implementation of the COVID-19 event protocols and guidelines. We have so far conducted ourselves in a credible manner in the fight against this deadly virus.



Let it not be said that we rested on our oars and things got out of hand. Let us all continue to play our parts as we wrestle against this black swan. We also implore the public to respect and abide by the COVID-19 protocols that are put in place during events to ensure that our events are safe spaces.



END