ELECTION DESK: Otokunor castigates Akufo-Addo, NPP, talks about NDC national elections

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has lambasted the ruling NPP government for blaming the current economic woes of the country on external factors like the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19 among other things.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb TV, Mr. Otukonor touched on issues of mismanagement on the part of government, which per his views have accounted for the devastating economic fortunes of the country.



He also talked about his aspirations to take over from the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in the party’s national elections coming off in December 2022.



While touting himself as the NDC’s next general secretary, he also pinpointed his strength which he thinks puts him ahead of his contenders; Fifi Kwettey and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in the upcoming contest.



Mr. Otokunor also touched on critical issues regarding the party’s plans for the 2024 elections.



Watch the full interview below:



