ELECTION DESK: Francis Addai-Nimoh bears out his political plan to become NPP flagbearer

General News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francis Addai-Nimoh, one of the people who have announced their intentions to compete for the vacant position of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is on GhanaWeb TV's Election Desk.



Speaking on a wide-range of issues, including his motivations for trying once again to be flagbearer, to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government's handling of the economy, the former Member of Parliament for Mampong bears it all.



He also suggested a number of reforms to help stabilize the economy.



For instance, according to the former Member of Parliament for Mampong, if the president decides that henceforth, all appointees traveling outside the country should do so via Economy Class, it would help the country's public purse.



He explained that the president can limit those who can travel on Business Class to a small circle of very high-ranking officials so as to cut down on government expenditure.



“Maybe the president can decide to issue a directive that henceforth, apart from the president, maybe the Chief of Staff and the Executive Secretary to the President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Clerk of Parliament, and then the Chief Justice, and the Judicial Secretary, the Vice President and his secretary, no government official should travel outside the country on board Business Class,” he said.



