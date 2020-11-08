General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: GNA

EKMA gets Inter-Party Dialogue committee

On December 7, 2020, Ghana will vote to determine who leads the country

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has inaugurated a 25-member Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) for the Kwesimintsim Municipality in the Western Region, to promote peace and resolve conflicts before, during and after the December polls.



The committee among other things would ensure that stakeholders work together and play key roles to achieve a credible, free, and fair and violence-free election.



Members of the committee are drawn from political parties, security agencies, Electoral commission, traditional and religious groups, Commission for human rights and administration justice (CHRAJ), NCCE and the media.



Mr Moses Baffour Municipal Director of the NCCE, speaking at the ceremony at Effia-Kwesimintsim, said the objective of the IPDC was to concentrate on mediation and resolution of petty conflicts by monitoring the enforcement of the electoral rules and regulations.



It also identifies issues that have the potential to bring electoral conflicts, promote peaceful co-existence among political parties, and also to promote information sharing to avoid rumour-mongering.



He said the IPDC would focus on promoting political discourse to mitigate misinformation and misrepresentation among political parties and key stakeholders and provide an opportunity for all parties to air their concerns.



“The IPDC would further organize interactive Inter-Party fora at the Municipal and zonal levels, initiate and sustain dialogue for stakeholders in the resolution of a conflict that has the potential to affect the upcoming elections and deepen collaboration between the NCCE, EC, Traditional authorities, Political Parties, the Youth, Security agencies, District Assemblies, Civil Society and Community Leaders in the promotion of non-violence”, he added.



The Deputy Municipal Coordinating Director of EKMA, Mrs Linda Boateng who was sworn-in the committee, urged the members to perform their roles as expected of them to ensure peaceful polls this year.



She tasked them to propagate peace, tolerance and oneness as Ghanaians are preparing for the December polls.



Mr Fred Opare Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC) who was elected as the chairman of the committee, said democracy in Ghana should promote peace and development and not violence.



He appealed to Political parties to carry out a campaign devoid of insults to prevent and conflict or violence.



Mr Opare was hopeful that the IPDC would provide the effective strategies aimed at achieving free, fair and peaceful election and tasked the committee members to work with the National Peace Council and all key stakeholders to ensure peace.



Police Chief Inspector Peter Lennox Aidoo, Kwesimintsim Municipal, Police Commander, said the police have put in place adequate measures to ensure peace before, during and after the December polls.



He reminded the various Political parties of the vigilante Act 999 and warned that anyone who flouts the law would be dealt with



