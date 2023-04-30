EIU report won't make NDC complacent - Clement Apaak

Politics of Sunday, 30 April 2023

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released a report predicting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the presidential elections in Ghana in 2024.



The report cited poor governance and economic hardship as the deciding factors for the expected voting patterns.



However, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South and ranking member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Clement Apaak, has stated that the NDC will not be complacent and will work assiduously to win the 2024 elections.



Speaking in an interview with Citi TV on April 29, 2023, Dr. Apaak emphasized that the EIU report reinforced the very issues the NDC has been highlighting in their campaign for a better change for Ghanaians.



He further stressed that the party will not prioritize the report over the hard work required to secure a win.



“We have to demonstrate to the good people of Ghana that we are a better alternative. We have to demonstrate to them that we can do differently, by pointing out the colossal failure of the current NPP government. The report talks about the DDEP and all the economic challenges that we know. So, we wouldn’t give too much premium to the report. But what we are going to do is to intensify our efforts and our work because nothing comes for free,” citinewsrrom.com quoted him to have said.



