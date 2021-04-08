EIU report bogus and useless – Joshua Akamba

Politics of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Amidu Akamba has declared the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report released last month as fraudulent and hopeless.



Although the report predicted victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential elections, it posits this can only be secured with a new flagbearer.



He believes the NDC will win election 2024 on its own accord, hard work and terms, but not based on the claims of a report, especially one from the EIU.



According to him, the EIU report has always been questionable as its ‘predictions’ are not spot on.



“The EIU report is bogus and useless for saying the NDC changing former President Mahama as its flagbearer is the only sure way to win the 2024 presidential race. Our hard work won the 2020 election and the same EIU report said President Akuffo-Addo will win the election by a pretty wide margin because of the free SHS policy, free water and electricity but that wasn’t the case”, he stated.



Speaking to Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Comrade Akamba insisted that the same EIU report which could not predict violence that erupted in the 2020 general elections, cannot be allowed to interfere in the NDC’s plans and preparations towards election 2024.



He charged members of the NDC to stay focused and not be swayed by any form of report. “We are winning the 2024 election this time around and what happened in the last election should not repeat itself”, he cautioned party faithfuls.



The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicted victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential elections. The EIU published its report weeks after the court dismissed an election petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama, following his loss in the general election.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the EIU said in a recent report.