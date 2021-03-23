EIU Report: We will break the 8-year term with or without Mahama – Yaw Buaben Asamoa

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has expressed confidence that his party will break the eight-year term cycle enjoyed by both the NPP and the NDC since the fourth republic.



According to him, the NPP is hopeful based on the good works the President has embarked on while in power and not because of the strength or weakness of their opponent.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he expressed: “The President’s vision is that by the end of the eight-year rule, he would have done hard work to ensure that the next person to take over from him will continue his good works and this person will be from the NPP.



We are not looking at the opponent. We are focused on the work we will put in to make the win. If we are able to move forward with God’s help, we will make it. We don’t look at the strength or weakness of the candidacy; John Mahama or no John Mahama we are confident of breaking the eight-year rule”.



The former MP furthered that some research work such as the recent Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report on the 2024 elections confirms that the NPP is really doing good work recognized by many. However, the party will not relax with the good work it is doing. Rather it will work even harder to retain the seat in 2024.



Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted victory for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential elections while recommending that the opposition party revitalize its prospects with a “fresh face”.



In a recent report, EIU stated: ““The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament”.



