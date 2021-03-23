EIU Report: Too early to say that the NDC will win 2024 elections - Dr Alidu

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: 3 News

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana, Dr. Seidu Alidu says it is too early to predict a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress in 2024.



The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its latest report has predicted a win for the NDC come 2024 with a slim Majority in parliament. The EIU also expects the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC ), to replace Former President John Dramani Mahama if it has to win the 2024 elections.



Commenting on the latest projection on the 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, Dr. Alidu said



“On the total score I think it is too early. You can make these predictions but voter dynamics and issues may erupt and change the whole elections. The President just started his second term he still have almost four years so a lot of things can happen. So even a week to elections an event may happen and change the dynamics”.



On the NDC changing their Flagbearer, Dr. Alidu noted



“ The second part of their statement is that the NDC needs to change a flagbearer I think that one is highly debatable in the sense that, President John Mahama is one of the most popular candidates in the NDC and you can say that in 2016 he lost, he even conceded defeat before Charlotte Osei declared the winner and you saw that the NDC went to the Supreme Court because a lot of things didn’t go in their favour. There is still that element of empathy on the part of the NDC leadership and the grassroots”.



According to Dr. Seidu Alidu compared to subsequent elections the NDC did well this time round so it stands to reason that he performed well as a candidate and the party did well and the party may feel he needs a bit of time.



