EID UL FITR: Lawyer donates food item to 300 households in Bekwai Zongo

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Wilberforce Asare, Contributor

A legal practitioner and an indigene of the Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer Ralph Poku Adusei, has donated food items to over three hundred (300) Zongo community households in the district as part of the celebration of Eid ul fitr.



Muslims all over the world, on May 13, 2021, celebrated their successful completion of Ramadan, a thirty (30) day period of fasting and consecration to God.



Presenting the items to leaders of the Zongo community for onward distribution to the households, Ralph Poku Adusei indicated that he deems it a great privilege to be of service to the Muslim community in Bekwai. He added that he is eternally grateful to God for guiding Muslims in the community and the country at large throughout their fast.



Lawyer as he is affectionately called, was hopeful that through the many prayers offered by the Muslims community in Bekwai, All-Mighty God will answer same and help the country out of the COVID-19 crisis it finds itself in. Among the items distributed were bags of rice, oil, sardines, milo, sugar and milk.



“I am committed to partnering with the Zongo community in Bekwai to ensure that we work together to develop the standard of living in our Zongo community and in Bekwai as a whole. Please accept this little token as you end your fast and hopefully, with God’s blessings, many more will follow” Ralph Poku Adusei said.



As part of the donation, Ralph Poku Adusei held separate meetings with the eleven (11) Imams and four (4) chiefs in the Bekwai district. Ralph Poku Adusei, during the engagements indicated that with the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and first deputy speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) signaling that he will no long contest for the seat in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, he will be offering himself for election to represent the people of Bekwai in the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic come January 7th 2025.



Lawyer Ralph gave undisclosed amounts of money to the Imams and Chiefs. After the engagements, Poku Adusei joined the Muslim Imams and the rest of the Muslim community at the community Mosque to offer prayers.







