EGLE Party endorses Mahama, NDC candidates

The Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) Party has announced its endorsement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Mahama for President.



The party also endorsed all parliamentary candidates of the NDC ahead of the December polls.



Addressing the National Conference of the EGLE Party Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Accra, the General Secretary of the party, Mr David Arthur said “The National Democratic Congress led by President John Dramani Mahama and the EGLE part have so much in common. Consequently, the EGLE party upon reflection and thorough consultations with the rank and file, the founder, the grassroots, and the National Executive Committee unanimously agreed not to file candidates for both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections across the country, but rather mobilize all effort and command of the party to throw its weight behind His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress in this 2020 general elections.”



He added that "The EGLE party, in line with its quest to help the NDC win the election, will from today, deploy members to join the NDC campaign teams at all levels - Constituency, Regional and at the National level. The EGLE party will, however, run separate campaigns also for H.E. John Dramani Mahama, in line with the same agenda".



"As a social democratic party interested in the social and economic development of our people, we have a social responsibility to work towards the unseating of this incompetent, inept and corrupt family and friends sakawa government. Indeed, it is a social responsibility of every Ghanaian to ensure the end of the wanton dissipation of public funds and state resources on only one family in the country," he continued.

