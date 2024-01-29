ECOWAS responds to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger’s decision to quit regional bloc

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has responded to news of the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc.



In an official statement dated January 28, 2024; ECOWAS explained that they are yet to receive any formal notification from the three member states regarding their intention to withdraw.



The regional body added that they are committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse in these three countries.



“The attention of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has been drawn to a statement broadcast on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger announcing the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.



“The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community,” part of the statement read.



The statement added “The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order.



“Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.



“The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves.”



Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS, citing concerns that the organization has strayed from its founding ideals and the spirit of Pan-Africanism.



The three countries, currently under military rule, made the announcement on Sunday, January 28, 2024.







