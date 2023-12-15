ECOWAS officially suspends Niger over coup

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: bbc.com

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc has suspended Niger's membership after the ruling military junta refused to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.



Mr Bazoum was overthrown in a military coup in July.



Ecowas said in a statement on Thursday that a recent summit of its leaders in Nigeria “recognised” that Mr Bazoum’s government was “effectively overthrown in a military coup”.



It suspended Niger from Ecowas's decision-making bodies until “constitutional order is restored in the country”.



The situation in Niger was initially perceived by Ecowas as an attempted coup, leading to the delay in suspending the country.



Ecowas imposed sanctions and even threatened military intervention after the coup.



