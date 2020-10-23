General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

ECOWAS must be proactive in solving unrest in the region - Mahama

Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on the Economic Community of West African States to be proactive by providing solutions to the violence and unrest in some parts of the region.



The former Chairman of ECOWAS, Heads of States and Government, was speaking on the back of police brutality in Nigeria where some unarmed #EndSARS protesters have been killed by soldiers.



“We keep seeing the routing that is happening in Cote Dviour, ECOWAS must be proactive and must envision what interventions need to be done in other to bring peace to those countries,” said Mr. Mahama in an interview on TV3.



Describing the situation as ‘regrettable’, Mr Mahama advised the Chairman of the union, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to find a lasting solution to the unrest to prevent further violence in Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire.





“I dealt with the Burkina Faso situation, I was the ECOWAS chair at the time. I noticed the President (Akufo-Addo) dealt with the Malian situation but he should also be very responsive to what is happening not only in Nigeria but also Côte d'Ivoire.







