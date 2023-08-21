ECOWAS is not acting in the interest of Africans - Bernard Mornah

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

The former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has taken a swipe at the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their recent decision on the Nigerien junta.



The leaders of the West African bloc decided to send troops into Niger to force the Junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani to return power to democratic governance.



However, according to Bernard Mornah, the leaders of the West African bloc are not acting in the interest of Africans.



“You are not acting in the interest of the Africans, and ECOWAS started wrongly,” he said.



Drawing attention to a particular aspect of ECOWAS's response, Mornah emphasised the organisation's threat to use force if the junta refuses to hand over power as demanded is counterproductive and undermines the principles of diplomacy and dialogue.



“They said that the junta should hand over power to Bazoum; if they don’t do that, ECOWAS will go there with force. If you start by threatening me, I will harden my stance. If you see a soldier and you tell him that if you don’t give way for democracy, we will come there by force, we are waiting for you.



“As you are threatening to go there with forces, Guinea told you that if you are attacking Niger, they will also attack you. If you are sending forces, Mali is also saying you are fighting us, and even Burkina Faso is also saying you are fighting us. Even me sitting here, you are fighting me because I am a Pan-Africanist,” he continued.



He asserted that any attempt by ECOWAS to use force would be perceived as a declaration of war.



“And so, any attempt by ECOWAS to use force is a declaration of war, and all Pan-Africanists will gather there to protest,” he noted.



