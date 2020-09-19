General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: 3 News

ECOWAS gives Mali 12-month ultimatum to hold polls

Mali's government was toppled by mutinying soldiers

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given Mali up to 12 months to organize an election after the previous government was toppled.



Addressing the diplomatic community in Accra on Friday, September 18, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayokor Botchway said it was important to ensure that Mali returns to constitutional democracy.



She added that the Community will make available resources including providing funds to support Mali return to democracy.



“Once the transition ends, whatever help or assistance Mali needs will be given. Assistance in ensuring that the people of Mali are given the opportunity to go to the ballot to elect their leaders,” she said.



ECOWAS members met in Ghana on Tuesday. September 15 to deliberate on the current political instability in Mali after a recent coup d’état.



Chairman of ECOWAS Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo summoned the meeting of the Heads of the States of the West African countries to find ways of restoring democracy in Mali.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.