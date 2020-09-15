General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: 3 News

ECOWAS approach to Mali crisis apt – Antwi Danso

Security and international relations expert, Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso

A security and international relations expert, Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, has welcomed the approach adopted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in handling the political instability situation in Mali.



ECOWAS members are currently meeting in Ghana to deliberate on the current political instability in Mali after a recent coup d’état.



Chairman of ECOWAS Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo summoned the meeting of the Heads of the States of the West African countries to find ways of restoring democracy in Mali.



The leader of the coup, Col. Assimi Goita, was expected to attend the meeting on Tuesday, September 15.



However, TV3’s correspondent, Nana Kwaku Aduah, who covered proceedings, reported that a separate meeting is expected to be held with him the same day.



Dr Antwi Danso said the decision to hold a separate meeting with the leader of the coup is a step in the right direction.



He told Stephen Anti on TV3‘s Midday Live Tuesday that: “They are on the right path in mediation. You just don’t rush with the two parties together for them to tell their stories.



“You meet them separately, you look for point of disagreement and you as the mediator you are able now to bring them together.



“So the approach that is being adopted is the best approach in mediation and to think the essence of it is to ensure that the two sides come to some kind of conclusion on issues-oriented kind of.”





