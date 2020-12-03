General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

ECOWAS Chief election observer visits Ghana ahead of the general election

H.E Mrs Johnson Sirleaf, election chief observer for Economic of West Africa State on Thursday, December 3 has paid a working visit in the country ahead of Monday’s general election which is in line with the ECOWAS Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy.



H.E. Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and the ECOWAS Chief Election Observer to Ghana, together with her delegation, are in Ghana from 3rd to 12th December 2020.



The delegation consists of Marjon Kamara, former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Liberia and former Liberian Ambassador to the UN; and Lewis Brown, former Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism of Liberia.



In her welcome remarks, Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon Ayorkor Botchwey expressed sincere appreciation for their visit to Ghana to observe the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



She recalled the recent visit of the joint ECOWAS/AU Pre-election team which was in Ghana to assess the country’s preparedness towards the general elections on 7th December and acknowledged the importance of elections in accessing the quality of a country’s governance system and stressed that it is a reflection of the right of citizens to choose their leaders.



Mrs Botchwey noted that Ghana is committed to promoting democracy, good governance, respect for human rights and the rule of law, which have underpinned her democratic governance since 1992.



She commended the outstanding work done so far by ECOWAS towards the conduct of peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections in the region and for the ongoing efforts at calming political unrest in Mali, Guinea and Cote d’ Ivoire.



Foreign Minister further assured the delegation of the Government of Ghana’s commitment to working closely with stakeholders towards the conduct of a violence-free, peaceful, fair and transparent election.



She mentioned that specific measures have been put in place by the Government, the Electoral Commission and the National Election Security Architecture, headed by the Inspector General of Police, towards the establishment of Joint Operation Centers (JOCs), physical training and capacity building in the prosecution of electoral offences, with the overall goal of promoting violence-free and tension-free elections.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey expressed the hope that the ECOWAS Observer Mission will perform their duty and attest to the credibility of the elections at the end of the whole process. In this regard, request the Mission to share their observations with the Government.

