ECKANKAR is not occultic - Regional ECK Spiritual Aide Frank Offei

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

The Co-Regional ECK Spiritual Aide, Co- RESA of ECKANKAR Ghana Frank Offei, has stated categorically clarifying that ECKANKAR, The Path of Spiritual Freedom has no root of occultism.



He said ECKANKAR has nothing to do with spiritual mystical practices of divination or ritual magic of any form.



He reiterated that the ECKANKAR is the true path of spiritual freedom.



He was addressing a media interaction at the recently held 3-day ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR at the Beautiful ECK Temple located at East Legon in Accra.



"This is a seminar that was organized by Ghana on behalf of all ECKANKAR African Regions.



Participants were drawn mainly from about 35 countries.



This is the first meeting after the COVID-19 Pandemic so it was an opportunity to once again come together as one Faith to reignite our spirituality and connect with our various communities worldwide.



Touching on the theme, he said in Ghana, the Co-RESAs, himself and Enyonam Offei, are usually invited to select a theme for the seminar and further discuss it with the international office.



"We do not use our minds to do things here. So we invited the guidance of God and arrived at the theme: "Your Life is a Spiritual Adventure," he explained.



He also emphasized that these spiritual gatherings have served as a powerful catalyst for personal growth, enlightenment, and a deeper connection with the divine Almighty God.



He used the opportunity to share some highlights of the event.



"We had round-tables, workshops, Small group interactive Sessions and talks on Developing Your Spirituality as well as Creative Arts," Frank Offei revealed.



The 2023 ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar was no different at all, as it drew individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together with a shared goal to explore the depths of their spirituality and embark on a transformative journey.



About four thousand (4,000) participants attended the three-day event.



They were both Eckankar members (ECKists) and invited guests from all the continents of the world: Europe, North and South America, Australia, Asia, and the Far East.



The seminar acts as a sanctuary, providing a nurturing environment for attendees to delve into the realms of their inner selves.



One of the most remarkable aspects of the ECK African Soul Adventure Seminar is the opportunity to learn from esteemed spiritual leaders, renowned scholars, and experienced practitioners.



These experts impart their wisdom, guiding participants towards a greater understanding of spiritual principles and practices of the ECKANKAR Faith.



Through series of lectures, workshops, and interactive sessions, attendees have gained invaluable insights that can be applied to their daily lives.



Moreover, the conference offered a unique chance for individuals to connect with like-minded souls.



A pre-seminar Public Workshop was organized on Thursday, August 24, 2023.



The Workshop Topic was Getting Your Own Answers from God, and it was handled jointly by the Guest Speaker, Henry Alapiki, the Regional ECK Spiritual Aide (RESA) for Nigeria, and Frank Ofei, the co-RESA for Ghana.



During the Workshop, it was stressed that the basic teaching of Eckankar is that the real you is Soul, not the physical body you wear; you are Soul, created in the image and likeness of the Supreme Being, and you exist because of GOD’s Love for you. As such, you have a direct link to God, through singing “HU”, the most beautiful prayer. HU is the most sacred, ancient, and secret name of GOD.



The sense of community and camaraderie fostered during these gatherings is unparalleled.



It served as a perfect platform for engaging in conversations, sharing experiences, and forming meaningful connections with others who are on a similar spiritual journey of enrichment.



The impact of this Spiritual seminar indeed extends far beyond the duration of the event itself.



Attendees are now leaving Ghana with a renewed sense of purpose, a clearer vision of their spiritual path, and a heightened level of consciousness.



The knowledge and experiences gained during the conference serve as a guiding light, inspiring individuals to make positive changes in their lives and embrace a more spiritually fulfilling existence.



Furthermore, the benefits of attending a spiritual conference are not limited to the individual.



As participants return to their communities, they bring with them a newfound sense of compassion, love, and understanding.



It has provided a sacred space for personal growth, enlightenment, and the cultivation of spiritual wisdom.



Attendees used the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey to connect with like-minded souls, and gain valuable insights that can be applied to their daily lives.



The impact of the ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR extends far beyond the individual, creating a ripple effect of a positive change in the world.



ECKANKAR is an ancient wisdom for today.



Its teachings, which resurfaced in 1965, emphasize the value of personal experiences as the most natural way back to God.



Whatever your religious background, ECKANKAR shows how to look and listen within yourself to expand your consciousness and enjoy spiritual connectedness.



It thrives on a see for yourself—perhaps for the first time—how to live a happy, balanced, productive life and put daily concerns into loving perspective.



ECKANKAR has a few basic beliefs. Simple spiritual exercises are taught that lead to the experience of the Light and Sound of God.



As we practice the spiritual exercises, we learn to recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.



According to ECKANKAR, each of us is a Soul, a spark of God sent to this world to gain spiritual experience.



ECKANKAR studies dreams as a source of inner truth, learning how working with our dreams from a spiritual perspective can help us handle daily challenges and learn from them.