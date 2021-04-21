ECG warns media against misleading headlines on ‘dumsor’ timetable

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has observed with concern the misleading headlines and contents disseminated by the media on the upcoming load shedding announced by the company.



The ECG, yesterday, released a load shedding timetable for some customers in the North-Eastern part of Accra whose power supply will be affected by work on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP).



However, the Public Relations Officer of ECG, William Boateng says some media portals are reporting that the load shedding is set to occur in the whole of the Greater Accra region when it is actually in the North-Eastern part of Accra.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “I request the media to revise their headlines as these headlines are misleading. This load shedding is only about 10 percent of Accra. So, let’s be careful with how we report the news so that people don’t have the mindset that the load shedding is the whole of Accra”.



Meanwhile, the ECG has pleaded with Ghanaians to bear with them as this exercise is to ensure that there is a stable power supply after the issue is resolved. It has also cautioned customers to prioritize their safety in this time of interruptions in power supply.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released the power outages timetable for the North-Eastern parts of Accra for the month of May 2021, due to ongoing construction works in the power sector especially at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



According to the ECG, as part of projects to improve power supply reliability and system voltages, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in collaboration with the ECG are undertaking interruptions in the power supply to facilitate the work of contractors at various stages and time.